Man kills live-in partner for insisting to marry him; held from West Bengal

Addressing media on Friday, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, "The woman, Anisha Barasta Khatun, was found dead on March 15 in a room located in a chawl at Dahanu where she lived with her live-in partner, who was untraceable. The police sent her body for post-mortem and initially registered a case of accidental death."

"However, the autopsy report confirmed that the death was caused by strangulation. After that, it was converted into a case of murder," he said.