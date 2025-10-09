Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Petitions before Calcutta High Court seeking NIA, CBI probes into assault on BJP MP Khagen Murmu

Murmu and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 12:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 12:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us