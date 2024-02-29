PM Modi to hold public rallies, launch govt projects during 2-day West Bengal visit

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on a two-day tour from Friday during which he will address two public rallies and inaugurate several government initiatives in Hooghly and Nadia districts, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Modi will address two public meetings, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district on Friday, followed by another at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Saturday, he said.

'The PM will return to the state on March 6 to address a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas,' Majumdar said.