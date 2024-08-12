Principal of Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College where trainee doctor was raped and killed, resigns

Principal of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post on Monday, ANI reported.
This comes after the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in the Bengal government college.
"...I am getting defamed on social media...The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don't like that this should happen to anyone in future...," he said while stepping down.
Sanjoy Roy, an accused, has been arrested in the case, while the superintendent in charge has been removed.
More to follow...
Published 12 August 2024, 05:29 IST