Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

R G Kar case: Meeting between CM and junior doctors ends after two hours

The two sides discussed various demands of the medics including the prevailing 'threat culture' at state-run hospitals.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 15:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkataMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us