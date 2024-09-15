RG Kar case: Protesters demonstrate outside CBI office as sleuths take arrested cop for medical exam

Kolkata: Several people demonstrated outside the CBI office here at CGO Complex on Sunday morning when its sleuths were taking Abhijit Mondal, the Tala Police Station officer-in-charge who was arrested in the RG Kar hospital medic’s rape-murder case, for a customary medical examination.

The agitators gathered outside the CGO Complex, carrying placards and posters, and shouted slogans demanding justice for the woman doctor and criticising the police for its handling of the investigation before the CBI took over the case.

Mondal, who was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the central agency’s probe into the RG Kar hospital incident, will be produced before the Sealdah court on Sunday.