School jobs scam: Calcutta High Court grants bail to ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, unlikely to walk out of jail just yet

The former minister has been behind bars for over three years now, and has already been granted bail in the other cases slapped on him by the central investigating agencies – the ED and CBI.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:30 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 10:30 IST
