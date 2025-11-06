<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to state its position by filing an affidavit on a PIL questioning why the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being done on the basis of the 2002 voters' list.</p>.<p>The ECI is holding SIR in 12 states, including in West Bengal, where assembly elections are due to be held before mid-2026.</p>.<p>The commission submitted before the court that the petition is "not maintainable".</p>.Supreme Court order on MGNREGA 'supreme blow' to Centre, victory for poor people of Bengal: TMC.<p>A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul directed the ECI to file the affidavit by November 19, stating its position on the PIL.</p>.<p>The matter will come up for hearing again on November 19.</p>.<p>The petitioners prayed for a direction to the ECI to hold the SIR on the basis of documents and information as in 2025.</p>.<p>ECI's counsel Anamika Pandey submitted before the bench that the writ petition is not maintainable as the same issue is pending before the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>The petitioners also prayed for adequate security for the booth-level officers (BLO) who are conducting the exercise on the ground, claiming that some of them were facing an intimidating atmosphere at work.</p>.<p>The ECI's counsel stated before the bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, that the last SIR was done in 2002. </p>