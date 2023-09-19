Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Spanish firm to set up ethanol plant, concrete sleeper factory in North Bengal

The firm will invest Rs 150 crore for the ethanol plant and another Rs 100 crore for the concrete sleeper manufacturing unit, the official said on September 18.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 05:07 IST

Follow Us

Spanish building materials manufacturer Travipos SA will set up an ethanol plant in West Bengal's Siliguri and a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant in New Jalpaiguri, a senior official said.

The firm will invest Rs 150 crore for the ethanol plant and another Rs 100 crore for the concrete sleeper manufacturing unit, the official said on Monday.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, principal secretary of the industries department and other business leaders visited the factory's premises in Spain's Constanti recently, he added.

"Travipos is setting up an ethanol plant of 2 lakh-litre daily capacity in Siliguri at an investment of Rs 150 crore. It is also setting up a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore," he said.

Dwivedi and other officials are part of the delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 September 2023, 05:07 IST)
India NewsWest Bengal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT