TMC urges CM Naveen Patnaik to ensure security of Bengal people in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien has expressed concern over alleged harassment of people from West Bengal in Odisha's Bhadrak district and sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's intervention.

In a letter to Patnaik on Thursday, O'Brien, who is the leader of the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha, said that the victims hailed from Bengal's Murshidabad district.

He urged the chief minister to "take cognizance of the matter and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice."

The TMC leader mentioned that close to a hundred people from Bengal’s Murshidabad district stay and earn a livelihood in Odisha's Bhadrak.