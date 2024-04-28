TMC worker killed in 'factional fighting', woman BJP leader attacked

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress worker has been killed, while a local BJP leader has been seriously injured in separate incidents in Kolkata, police said on Sunday.

TMC worker Sanjeev Das, who was also known as Potla, was killed in Baguiati area allegedly in a clash between two factions of the party, a police officer said.

A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati on Saturday night, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which Das was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police officer said.

Eleven cases, including those related to the Arms Act, were earlier registered against Das, she said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

The deceased's family members alleged that TMC workers owing allegiance to the local councilor were behind the incident.

They claimed that Das was beaten with rods after being injured in brick-batting.

Meanwhile, a woman BJP leader, identified as Saraswati Sarkar, lodged a police complaint alleging that she was assaulted by TMC workers in Anandapur area in south Kolkata on Saturday night.