TMC's Mahua Moitra skips ED summons, campaigns in Bengal's Krishnanagar

Kolkata: TMC leader Mahua Moitra campaigned in her Krishnanagar constituency of West Bengal on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

The probe agency had issued fresh summons to Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

Addressing reporters during campaigning in Nadia's Kaliaganj, she said: “The ED will do its job, and I will do mine, which is to continue with my campaign.” The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.