JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

TMC's Mimi Chakraborty quits as MP, says 'politics not my cup of tea'

Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Popular Bengali actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday said she has resigned as a parliamentarian, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.

Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Today, I met our party chief. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she told reporters.

It was, however, not clear whether Banerjee accepted Chakraborty’s resignation.

Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, "Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker."

The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 February 2024, 11:02 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeTrinamool CongressMimi Chakraborty

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT