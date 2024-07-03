Traffic constable saves man from mob attack in Kolkata

Kolkata: Amid the growing menace of mob violence against suspected mobile thieves in West Bengal, a Kolkata Police traffic guard saved a man from being beaten by a group of people who mistakenly thought he was a phone snatcher, an officer said on Wednesday.

Traffic constable Swapan Majumdar intervened when the man was being attacked with belts and shoes near NRS Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday evening, the officer said.

"Majumdar was also shoved, but he held his ground and called for backup. A group of policemen arrived at the scene to rescue both of them," the officer from Muchipara police station said.