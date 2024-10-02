Bengal govt constitutes grievance redressal panel for healthcare professionals

<p>Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday evening constituted a state-level grievance redressal committee to address issues of healthcare professionals, an official statement said.</p>.<p>The announcement came hours after junior doctors restarted an indefinite 'cease work' at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The seven-member committee of doctors has renowned surgeon Sourav Dutta as its chairperson, the statement said.</p>.<p>The agitating junior doctors have been demanding that the state constitute a grievance redressal system to address complaints of all stakeholders, including patients and their families.</p>.People in Bengal wait for Durga puja throughout year: Mamata amid cease work by medics.<p>All secretarial assistance to the committee will be provided by the state health department, it said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the West Bengal government, which had earlier disbanded all 'Rogi Kalyan Samities' (patient welfare committees), reconstituted those with principals of medical colleges and hospitals as chairpersons, another official said.</p>.<p>Junior doctors restarted the ‘cease work' earlier in the day, escalating protests over the state government's "failure" to address key demands, including enhanced hospital security, a day after the Supreme Court emphasised the need for medics to perform essential duties.</p>.<p>The medics had partially resumed duties on September 21 after a 42-day protest over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.</p>