Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal govt constitutes grievance redressal panel for healthcare professionals

The announcement came hours after junior doctors restarted an indefinite 'cease work' at all state-run medical colleges and hospitals across West Bengal on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 20:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 20:36 IST
grievance redressalHealthcare WorkersDoctors' protestWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us