Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED in betting app PMLA case

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies, there are about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps out of which half (about 11 crore) are regular users.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 08:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCMimi ChakrabortyBetting app

Follow us on :

Follow Us