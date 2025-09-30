Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal’s 2025 Durga Puja economy rebounds by 10-15% to Rs 46,000–50,000 crore

The state government’s grant to puja organisers continued, with each of nearly 45,000 committees receiving Rs 1.1 lakh this year.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 08:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us