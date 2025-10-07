Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Woman, swept away by swollen Damodar river, rescued 45 km downstream in Bengal

"Maturi Tudu had gone to bathe in the Damodar river alone. She was swept away due to strong currents following DVC's water release and rains," a senior officer said.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 05:11 IST
India NewsWest BengalRiver

Follow us on :

Follow Us