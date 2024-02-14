'When will Pulwama martyrs get justice?', asks Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said countless questions are yet to be answered on the Pulwama terror attack and asked when will the security personnel killed in the terror attack get justice.

On the anniversary of the terror attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019, Gandhi shared a video on his social media handles of his recent interaction with the family members of the security personnel killed in the incident at the Congress headquarters here.

In the video, the family members of the slain soldiers talk about their ordeal after they got to know about the attack. Several of them also asked why the investigation into the attack was not completed till now.