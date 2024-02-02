White paper in 2014 would have scared investors, PM driven by needs of next gen not next polls: Sushil Modi

New Delhi: BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has said that a white paper on the Congress-led UPA government's 'mismanagement' of the economy in 2014 after his party came to power would have scared investors, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driven by needs of the next generation and not next elections in his decisions.

Asked about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of bringing a white paper in Parliament on the 'mismanagement' of the economy till 2014 and what was the need for it now, he said people should know the reality and added that such a document will now present no danger as the crisis has been dealt with.

He told PTI at the news agency's headquarters, "A new government was formed in 2014 and a white paper would have sent out a message of negativity about India which anyway then suffered from a poor image. It would have adversely affected the FDI and foreign investors would be wary of India." India has since then drawn record foreign direct investment (FDI), with the government ushering in a host of reforms and laying the ground for sustainable growth, Modi added.

The BJP leader said some people might have expected populist measures in the budget while noting that the government has over the last 10 years offered a lot of concessions, including in tax measures, and now is the time for consolidation.