Who is Satendra Siwal? Why an MEA employee spied for Pakistan's ISI

A ministry of external affairs (MEA) employee, Satendra Siwal, posted at the Indian Embassy in Moscow was arrested on spying charge in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Siwal is accused of providing confidential information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). ATS said that the accused was providing information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments to ISI, in lieu of money.
Who is Satendra Siwal
Siwal (28), is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as the India-Based Security Assistant (IBSA) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, in 2021.
The ATS said it had information from secret sources that ISI handlers have been luring some external ministry staff with money to disclose strategic information, Hindustan Times reported.
Siwal was in contact with ISI handlers, the ATS said citing their surveillance.
Upon deeper questioning about his link with the ISI at ATS' Meerut office, Siwal admitted to spying.
Why did Siwal spy for ISI
An ATS officer told the Indian Express that Siwal used to speak to a female handler who lured him with money.
“He spoke to her regularly on the phone, and she gave him the temptation of money. He sent her classified documents in exchange for money,” the officer said.
Speaking about Siwal's transactions, ATS Additional Director General Mohit Agarwal told IE, "We will continue the investigation in the case, and will go through his bank accounts and financial transactions to see how much money he made. He shared classified documents with the ISI.”
Siwal has been arrested under section 21A (conspiring to wage, or attempt to wage war, or abet waging of war against the government of India) of the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act of 1923.
During the operation, Rs 600 cash, two mobile phones, one Aadhaar card, one PAN card and another identification document has been seized by the ATS.