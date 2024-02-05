Who is Satendra Siwal? Why an MEA employee spied for Pakistan's ISI

Who is Satendra Siwal

Siwal (28), is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as the India-Based Security Assistant (IBSA) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, in 2021.

The ATS said it had information from secret sources that ISI handlers have been luring some external ministry staff with money to disclose strategic information, Hindustan Times reported.

Siwal was in contact with ISI handlers, the ATS said citing their surveillance.

Upon deeper questioning about his link with the ISI at ATS' Meerut office, Siwal admitted to spying.