WHO report on Indians being physically unfit based on 'extrapolations', says Health Minister J P Nadda

Based on this ICMR-INDIAB Study (Phase 1) data, the WHO in collaboration with Lancet published an article titled "National, regional and global trends in insufficient physical activity among adults from 2000 to 2022: a pooled analysis of 507 population based surveys with 5.7 million participants" and reported enhanced prevalence of insufficient physical activity among Indians between 2000 (22.3 per cent) and 2022 (49.4 per cent).