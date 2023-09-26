Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Women's reservation bill is no gift from anyone: Chidambaram's swipe at PM

Chidambaram's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a gathering of women in Ahmedabad to felicitate him on the passage of the bill, said women's reservation is a 'gift from your brother'
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 16:44 IST

Follow Us

The Women's reservation bill is no gift from anyone to the women of India but is the hard-earned victory of their right to adequate political representation secured from a male-dominated political system, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday.

Chidambaram's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a gathering of women in Ahmedabad to felicitate him on the passage of the bill, said women's reservation is a 'gift from your brother'.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "The Women's Reservation Bill is no gift from anyone to the women of India."

The Bill is the hard-earned victory of their right to adequate political representation secured from a patriarchal and male-dominated political system, the former Union minister said.

"The bugle was sounded by Rajiv Gandhi who took the first revolutionary step toward political representation for women by bringing Constitution Amendment Bills for such Reservation in panchayats and municipalities," he said.

In Ahmedabad, Modi said those who had kept the bill to reserve seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies 'hanging' for 10 years finally voted for it due to the fear of women's power.

"You sent me 'rakhis' on Rakshabandhan, women's reservation is a gift from your brother," the prime minister said.

The Congress has demanded that the government immediately implement the women's reservation bill after removing the conditions that it would come into effect after the census and the delimitation exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 16:44 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiReservationP ChidambaramBill

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT