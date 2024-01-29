Yogi says Gyanvapi ASI report an example of India's ancient culture

''Varanasi mein Kashi Vishwanath dham hai....Abhi aapne dekha hoga ki Gyanvapi ko lekar ASI ki report samne ayi hai....ye report kya kehti hai?...bahut kuch aapke samne udaharan prastut karti hai,'' (Kashi Vishwanath Dham is in Varanasi...you must have seen the ASI report on Gyanvapi Mosque...what does the report say?...it is an example before us), Adityanath said.

He referred to the recent consecration of Ram Lala idol at Ayodhya and said that so far the people had seen only 500 years old proof of the ancient Indian culture. ''We should be proud of our culture and traditions....they are beyond History,'' he added.

Earlier also Adityanath had virtually endorsed the claims of the Hindu litigants and asked the Muslim community to ''correct the historical mistakes''. ''There will be a dispute if I call Gyanvapi a mosque....those who have been given sight by the God should see....what's a trident doing inside a mosque?.....we didn't keep it there...the walls (of Gyanvapi) are screaming....there is Jyotirlinga, there are many idols,'' he had said.

Hindu plaintiffs' lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain had recently claimed citing the ASI report that there was evidence to prove that the Gyanvapi Mosque had been built after demolishing a Hindu temple in the 17th century.