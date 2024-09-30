Youtuber 'Flying Beast' and wife Ritu Rathee divorcing? What we know

<p>Youtuber Gaurav Taneja, also known as 'Flying Beast', has been in the news with speculations surrounding his married life doing the rounds.</p><p>Taneja is married to Ritu Rathee, a pilot often seen in his videos. However, her alleged absence in recent videos has made fans furious. </p><p>Recently, Taneja took to his Instagram to address the speculations and expressed that he does not wish to discuss family matters online. </p><p>"I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don't expect any public explanation. Please stop making any assumptions," he wrote.</p><p>The caption further read, "Men are made villains very fast. We don't cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that. Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Ritu Rathee posted a video on her Instagram account tagging Gaurav Taneja and wrote in the video caption "divorce reality check!" and cleared the air about the ongoing speculations. </p>.Government regulations probably only solution: Ananya Panday on deepfake videos.<p>She said how in the "eight years of marriage, her husband has made her capable of taking care of her children alone."</p><p>Saying that whatever happened is her "personal issue" Rathee defended Taneja and said she "doesn't need any society's support".</p>.<p>Gaurav Taneja is a well-known personality with over 9 million subscribers on YouTube who posts videos on fitness, gaming, and daily life vlogs. Taneja married Ritu in 2016 and the two have two daughters together --Rashi and Pihu.</p><p>Taneja, in 2022, made headlines, since while celebrating his birthday onboard the Noida Metro, he was arrested by the police after people in large numbers turned up at the party causing chaos amid prohibitory orders in Gautam Buddh Nagar. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>