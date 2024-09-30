Home
Youtuber 'Flying Beast' and wife Ritu Rathee divorcing? What we know

Recently, Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' took to his Instagram to address the speculations and expressed that he does not wish to discuss family matters online.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 05:56 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 05:56 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTrending

