1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club

One person was killed and four others were wounded as dozens of shots were fired outside a Houston club early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Officials believe that just after 2 am Sunday, shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on people in the parking lot of the club, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation,” Gonzalez said, noting that a food truck was also nearby.
Gonzalez said that it appears that at least one AK-47 assault rifle was used during the shooting.
“This is pretty potent stuff that we are seeing out here on the streets,” he said.
He said that two men and three women were wounded. One of the men died, but Gonzalez said the conditions of the others were unknown Sunday.
Police said they're looking for the shooters, who have yet to be identified.
Gonzalez asked anyone with information to contact police.
