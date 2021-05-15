12 killed, over 300 injured in tornado strikes in China

12 killed, over 300 injured in tornado strikes in two Chinese cities

The tornado collapsed 27 houses, while another 130 were damaged

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • May 15 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 21:46 ist
The tornado blew down power lines, triggering a power outage that has affected 26,600 households in Wuhan. Credit: AFP Photo

Twelve people were killed and over 300 injured when two powerful tornadoes walloped Chinese cities of Wuhan and Suzhou on Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction of houses and factories.

Eight people were killed and over 230 injured when a tornado, packing winds of 23.9 meters per second, ripped through the Caidian District of Wuhan on Friday night, toppling some construction site sheds and snapping a large number of trees.

The tornado collapsed 27 houses, while another 130 were damaged. Two tower cranes and 8,000 square meters of construction site sheds also suffered damage, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | 2 tornadoes strike China, at least 10 dead

The tornado blew down power lines, triggering a power outage that has affected 26,600 households in Wuhan. The local power grid has sent staff to fix the glitches and repair works are still going on.

Four people were killed and 19 others injured after a tornado hit the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province on Friday, according to local authorities.

In Suzhou, the tornado damaged 84 households and 17 companies. It also caused power outages, the bureau added.

The tornadoes came as a surprise to the locals as it is quite rare in the region.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tornadoes
China
Wuhan

What's Brewing

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

 