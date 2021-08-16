2 Air India planes on standby for Kabul evacuation

2 Air India aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul

The airlines has prepared a set crew for emergency operations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2021, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 10:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

As the Taliiban remain mere steps away from complete authority over Afghanistan, the Indian government has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul.

The airlines has prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

More details awaited.

Afghanistan
Kabul
Air India

