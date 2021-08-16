2 Air India aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul

As the Taliiban remain mere steps away from complete authority over Afghanistan, the Indian government has told Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul.
The airlines has prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to New Delhi, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.
More details awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic
One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold
$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297
Afghans fear return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows
DH Toon | What about common man's horror?