2-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron: Study

The study is yet to be peer-reviewed

Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 16:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

British scientists found that two-dose Covid-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.

Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants in a large study who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech .

The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two-vaccine doses will not be enough to contain the Omicron variant.

 

