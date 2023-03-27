200 barrels of oil spill into Southern England harbour

A major incident has been declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbour in Dorset, southern England, on Sunday, the BBC reported.
The leak occurred at a pipeline operated by Perenco, under Owers Bay, according to the report, citing Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC).
PHC has activated its oil spill plan and the pipeline had been shut down, with booms placed on either side of the leak, the report said.
"Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water," the agency said in a statement to BBC.
PHC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
