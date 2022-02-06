3 missing climbers found dead on Greek mountain

The Fire Service search and rescue operation activated a special rescue squad, 22 firefighters, two helicopters and drone operators

Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The bodies of three mountain climbers who had been missing since Saturday have been found, Greece's Fire Service said.

The three climbers, aged between 50-55 and reportedly experienced, had set out to climb 2,355-meter (7,726-foot) Mt Helmos, in Peloponnese, southwest Greece, on Saturday morning. They had parked their car at the Kalavryta Ski Resort, near the town of the same name, and left a cellphone contact number with the resort operators.

The operators told local media they sounded the alarm Saturday evening when they noticed the car still in the parking lot. Attempts to call the contact number were unsuccessful.

The Fire Service search and rescue operation activated a special rescue squad, 22 firefighters, two helicopters and drone operators. A helmet and a jacket were found early Sunday afternoon and, several hours later, the three bodies.

Local media reported that the three may have been swept away by an avalanche.

