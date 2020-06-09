8 terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Peshawar city

8 terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Peshawar city

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jun 09 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 20:19 ist
Representative image/istock

Eight terrorists were arrested here on Tuesday and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said.

The terrorists included one Afghan national, Peshawar City police chief Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur told reporters.

The rest seven militants belong to Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The police recovered hand grenades and weapons from their possession, Khan said, adding that the terrorists were wanted in various cases of attacks in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last few months.

