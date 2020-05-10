Abu Dhabi temple to host online prayer meeting on May 14 amid coronavirus lockdown

The Abu Dhabi BAPS Hindu Temple will participate in the "Prayers for Humanity" initiative called by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity on May 14 to unite the people in the fight against coronavirus.

Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, Brahmavihari Swamiji said, "We are honoured to join the Pray for Humanity initiative organised by the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF). It is an inspiring call to action which will unite humanity in prayer to the Almighty whose compassion, guidance and protection we all seek in these trying times."

The HCHF, an independent body of religious leaders and scholars, runs under the patronage of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The document on human fraternity is signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb.

"Let us all join not just our voices as one, but also our hearts and souls across countries. Let us pray as a single human family to our Creator that together we overcome the current COVID 19 pandemic. May these times also inspire the best in all of us - that the spirit of service, the warmth of compassion, and the strength of patience is granted to us all," Brahmavihari Swamiji said, giving a call to all people irrespective of cultures and communities to participate in the prayer meet.

The meeting will start at 9.00 pm on Thursday. It will include prayers from different communities of the Indian diaspora, devotional songs, a video presentation, chanting and meditating.

Interested person can log onto "prayer.mandir.ae" to join the service.