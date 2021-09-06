Any insurgency will be hit hard: Taliban spokesperson

Any insurgency will be hit hard, says Taliban spokesperson

The Taliban earlier said they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 06 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 13:27 ist
aliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C) speaks to the media. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Taliban on Monday said that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.

"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference.

 

World news
Taliban
Afghanistan

