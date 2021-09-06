Any insurgency will be hit hard, says Taliban spokesperson

The Taliban on Monday said that any insurgency against their rule would be "hit hard", after earlier saying they had captured the Panjshir Valley -- the last pocket of resistance.
"The Islamic Emirate is very sensitive about insurgencies. Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How alcohol affects the heart
Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus
Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali
Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India
DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?
'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record
Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people
Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato