'Are you afraid of Moscow?': Zelenskyy in arms plea

'Are you afraid of Moscow?' Zelenskyy queries West in plea for arms

Zelenskyy said that the country needed just 1% of NATO's tanks and anti-ship artillery and that delays were resulting in more deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 27 2022, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 05:47 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visibly irritated, on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.

Several countries have promised to send anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems. "That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there. This is all for not only the freedom of Ukraine, but for the freedom of Europe," he said in a late night video address.

Ukraine needed just 1 per cent of NATO's aircraft and 1 per cent of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said. "We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" he said.

Click here to follow the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Zelenskyy has repeatedly insisted that Russia will seek to expand further into Europe if Ukraine falls. NATO though does not back his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the grounds this could provoke a wider war.

Earlier in the day Zelenskyy talked to Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed disappointment that Russian-made fighter aircraft in Eastern Europe had not yet been transferred to Ukraine, Zelenskyy's office said in a statement. "The price of procrastination with planes is thousands of lives of Ukrainians," the office quoted him as saying.

Zelenskyy said Poland and the United States had both stated their readiness to make a decision on the planes.

Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine's air force.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Vladimir Putin
NATO
World news

What's Brewing

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

Online courses: A mixed bag of experiences

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

A ‘family man’: The importance of being Azad

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

IPL's heroes who came, conquered and went into oblivion

Birbhum killings: Bogtui turns into ghost town

Birbhum killings: Bogtui turns into ghost town

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

 