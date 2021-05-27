Arrested while discarding documents in Dominica, Antigua wants Mehul Choksi to be repatriated to India

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has asked authorities in Dominica to send Mehul Choksi to India, where the diamantaire would have to stand trial for colluding with his nephew and jeweller Nirav Modi for defrauding the Punjab National Bank of about Rs 13,500 crore.

Though Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s government in St John’s is reluctant to take him back and instead wants the authorities in Dominica to deport him to India. Browne, himself, spoke to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and discussed repatriating the diamantaire to India, according to reports from New Delhi.

Read | Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica

Choksi was arrested from Canefield Beach in Roseau, the capital of Dominica, on Wednesday, when local police spotted him disposing of some documents in the sea. He had disappeared from Antigua on Sunday.

In August, 2018, New Delhi had requested the Government of Antigua and Barbuda (A&B) to extradite him to India. He had however moved the local High Court to challenge any move to strip him of the A&B citizenship and to send him back to India.

Browne asked Skerrit to send Choksi directly to India, as he enjoyed legal and constitutional protection in A&B, but not in Dominica, according to reports in the news-portals of the Caribbean Sea island nations.

New Delhi is in touch with the governments of both A&B and Dominica through its diplomatic missions in the region and has already discussed arrangements for his repatriation to India. A source in New Delhi said that officials of the Indian government were in contact with counterparts in both the Caribbean Sea island nations to sort out any legal hassle that might come up in the process.

India’s High Commissions in Georgetown and Port of Spain – the capitals of Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago – manages its relations with A&B and Dominica respectively.

Choksi apparently had a stopover in Dominica on his way to Cuba after fleeing from A&B by sea.

Also Read | Why Mehul Choksi was in Antigua

Dominica is often used by illegal immigrants as a stopover on their way to Cuba or the United States. The local police had detained 19 citizens of India last month when they had arrived in the island nation without valid travel documents in order to sneak into the US.

Choksi’s aide Govin told the investigators of A&B that the diamantaire had plans to travel to Cuba, according to a report on West Indies and Caribbean News Online.

When the cops spotted Choksi on the beach in Roseau and questioned him, he could not explain why and how he had travelled to Dominica. The West Indies and Caribbean News reported that scuba divers had been engaged to retrieve the documents the billionaire had thrown into the sea.

Choksi is wanted in India, as he had allegedly colluded with Nirav Modi to defraud the Punjab National Bank of about Rs 13,500 crore. The duo had left India in January 2018. The Ministry of External Affairs had in February 2018 revoked the passports issued to both of them, thus stripping them of the citizenship of India.

New Delhi had in August 2018 sent to the A&B Government two separate requests seeking extradition of Choksi. The owner of Gitanjali Gems, however, had by then already moved the A&B High Court to bar the government of the island nation from detaining him for extradition on the request of India. Browne’s government in St John’s had conveyed to New Delhi that he would be extradited to India as soon as he would exhaust all his legal options.

Choksi had been reported missing at Johnson Point Police Station in Antigua on Sunday. He had gone missing after leaving his home at the Jolly Harbour township on the west coast of Antigua. He had been last seen at 5:15 p.m. (local time in Antigua and Barbuda) that day. His car had later been found abandoned by the police.

The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him long back. The A&B authorities had also got the Interpol to issue a Yellow Notice on him after he had been reported missing.

The Browne’s Government conveyed to New Delhi that it was in favour of stripping Choksi of the A&B citizenship and might do so once he would exhaust all his legal options to stall the move.

Choksi’s nephew Modi had been arrested in London in March 2019. His extradition to India was cleared by British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, last month, after the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London had ruled in favour of it. Modi, however, still has options to challenge it in the High Court and the Supreme Court of the UK.