At least 19 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

A suicide bombing at a learning centre in the Afghanistan capital Kabul killed at least 19 people on Friday morning, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," Zadran said.
