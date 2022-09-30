At least 19 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

19 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2022, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 11:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A suicide bombing at a learning centre in the Afghanistan capital Kabul killed at least 19 people on Friday morning, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at this educational centre. Unfortunately, 19 people have been martyred and 27 others wounded," Zadran said.

Afghanistan
Kabul
World news

