Australia to consider going to WTO on China barley tariffs

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 19 2020, 08:57 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 08:57 ist
WTO headquarters in Geneva

Australia will consider approaching The World Trade Organization (WTO) after China announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said.

"We'll reserve our right and consider going to the WTO to get the umpire to make a decision," the minister told Sky News on Tuesday.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said it had confirmed dumping by Australia and significant damage on its domestic industry as a result, following an inquiry which began in 2018.

Australia
World Trade Organisation
China
Commerce

