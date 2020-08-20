Belarus launches criminal case into opposition council

Belarus launches criminal case into opposition council: RIA

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  Aug 20 2020, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 18:39 ist

The Belarusian general prosecutor's office said on Thursday it had opened a criminal case into a council launched by members of the opposition who disputed an August 9 presidential election, the RIA news agency reported.

The general prosecutor said the body was designed to seize power and undermine national security, RIA reported.

President Alexander Lukashenko faces the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule following the election that triggered mass protests. He has described the opposition council as "an attempt to seize power."

Belarus
criminal case

