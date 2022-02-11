Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to 'leave now'

We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world, he said

  Feb 11 2022
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 06:55 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, and warned about potential major conflict with Moscow should US and Russian troops engage each other on the ground.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview with NBC News.

"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," the president said.

