Biden warns American citizens in Ukraine to 'leave now'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, and warned about potential major conflict with Moscow should US and Russian troops engage each other on the ground.
"American citizens should leave now," Biden said in an interview with NBC News.
"We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly," the president said.
