Boeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China

A Boeing Co 737 MAX test plane took to the skies in China on Wednesday as the US manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market.
Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport at 09:24 local time (01:24 GMT), with no destination listed.
The 737 MAX test plane left Seattle last week and arrived in Shanghai on August 7 after refuelling stops in Honolulu and Guam. Reuters reported last week it was due for its first test flight in China on August 11 if all went well.
