Bombing at ice cream shop in Somali capital kills 7

Bombing at ice cream shop in Somali capital kills at least 7

AP
AP,
  • Nov 28 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 01:13 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A local official says a suicide bombing at an ice cream shop in Somalia's capital has killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The attack occurred just hours after acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the U.S. ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing's toll to reporters. The government said at least eight people were wounded in the “heinous” attack.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Al Qaeda
Somalia
Mogadishu

What's Brewing

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 