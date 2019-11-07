Both must cut some tax for US-China trade deal: China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 07 2019, 14:19pm ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2019, 14:54pm ist
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jingping

China and the United States must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The proportion of tariffs cancelled must be the same, and how much tariffs should be cancelled can be negotiated, said Gao Feng, a spokesman at the commerce ministry.

Both sides have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel the additional tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, Gao said.

 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
China
US-China trade deal
Comments (+)
 