China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from US stock exchanges would severely harm US interests.
In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.
He made the remarks when asked about remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.
