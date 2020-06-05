'Forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US'

China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 05 2020, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 13:19 ist

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from US stock exchanges would severely harm US interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms. 

United States
China
US-China trade war
Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump
US Stocks

