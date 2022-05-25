China says it conducted military exercise around Taiwan to warn US

China's military said on Wednesday it recently conducted an exercise around Taiwan as a "solemn warning" against its "collusion" with the United States, Chinese state media reported.
US President Joe Biden angered China on Monday by appearing to signal a change in a US policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan by saying the United States would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.
But he said on Tuesday there was no change to US policy.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said it had recently carried out a patrol and drill in the airspace and sea around Taiwan.
"This is a solemn warning against recent collusion between the United States and Taiwan," said spokesman for the command, Shi Yi said, according to state television.
"It is hypocritical and futile for the United States to say one thing and do another on the Taiwan issue," he said.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically ruled Taiwan under its control, and the Taiwan Strait remains a potential military flashpoint.
While the United States abides by a "one China" policy, recognising only Beijing, it has made a commitment under its Taiwan Relations Act "to help provide Taiwan the means to defend itself".
Despite that, it has long held a policy of not specifying how it might react in the event of a Chinese attack on the island.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?
At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'
Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel
Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!
DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism
Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales
Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes