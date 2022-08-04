Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan

Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 04 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 09:56 ist
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Credit: AFP Photo

China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

Track live updates of China-Taiwan tension here

The exercises are to end at 12:00 pm (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Pelosi Taiwan visit
Taiwan
World news

What's Brewing

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

 