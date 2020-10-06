'Church of England failed to save kids from predators'

Church of England failed to protect children from sexual predators, inquiry says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 06 2020, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 18:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual predators within their ranks, according to an inquiry report published on Tuesday.

From the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were clergy or in positions of trust associated with the Church have been convicted of sexual offences against children, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said.

"Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome," Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry, said.

England
sexual abuse

