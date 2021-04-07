Climate change protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ

Climate change activists broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday, the latest protest aimed at highlighting the role of the financial sector in fuelling what they call the climate catastrophe.

The activists from the Extinction Rebellion group carried placards with slogans such as "Better Broken Windows than Broken Promises" and pasted the message "In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass" on the front of the bank's building.

The group's move against Barclays in the Canary Wharf business district came after fellow activists last week splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England in the historical financial centre, the City of London.

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change.