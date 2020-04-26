Coronavirus: Hong Kong tries to help citizens stranded in India, Pakistan return home

COVID-19: HK tries to help stranded citizens return

Hong Kong is trying to help more than 5,000 residents return home from India and Pakistan after those countries banned all international flights to combat coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department has reached about 3,200 residents in India and 2,000 in Pakistan, scattered around both countries, according to a government news release.

The situation in India is complicated by strict restrictions on domestic trips, with approval required for any travel.

On the Hong Kong end, the city has limited capacity to test, quarantine and treat people.

The government plans to fly back residents in phases, starting with chartered flights from New Delhi and Islamabad for those in and around those two cities, as well as the sick, pregnant woman, children and the elderly. Passengers will have to pay for their flights. 

