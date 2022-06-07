Coronavirus News Live: China reports 209 new Covid-19 cases
updated: Jun 07 2022, 08:33 ist
08:05
Shanghai eases Covid-19 curbs as outbreak fades
VIDEO: Authorities in Shanghai eased many harsh restrictions after confining most of the city's 25 million inhabitants to their homes since late March, as China battled its worst Covid outbreak in two years.
Mainland China reported 209 new coronavirus cases on June 6, of which 57 were symptomatic and 152 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.That compares with 171 new cases a day earlier - 31 symptomatic and 140 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. (Reuters)
